PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A slow but solid trend downward in South Florida cases of COVID-19 has been ongoing recently.

One of the best signs of that are in the numbers of hospital admissions, which are going down.

It's happening across the Jackson Health System as well.

Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.