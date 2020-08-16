This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It's been a big and busy week for democrats.

Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, and it gave the ticket a nuch-needed jolt of electricity.

Democrats will make that nomination official next week at their convention, which begins Monday and will be unlike any we've ever seen; all virtual.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz chaired the Democratic National Convention four years ago and she will attend this one online.

She is also running to maintain her seat as the U.S. Rep. for Florida's 23rd District, which covers parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, including Weston, Davie, Plantation, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, and Aventura.

On Sunday, Wasserman Schultz joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. The full interview can be seen at the top of this page.