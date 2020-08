PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Big changes are coming to the Broward County State Attorney's office.

Mike Staz, the State Attorney since 1977, is not running for re-election.

In a crowded democratic primary, Margate attorney Harold Pryor Jr. won a narrow victory and will face Republican prosecutor Greg Rossman in November.

