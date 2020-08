PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With a primary win, and barring token write-in opposition, South Florida lawmaker Shevrin Jones is on track to become Florida's first openly gay state senator.

Despite some ugly personal attacks, and battling COVID-19 during the campaign, Jones beat five other candidates with almost 43 percent of the vote.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg for a conversation about the election.

