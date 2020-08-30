This Week in South Florida: Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for Miami-Dade County mayor racked up endorsements this week and hit the airwaves in what is shaping up to be a very contentious race.

Two sitting county commissioners give voters in the county very different choices.

Daniella Levina Cava joined This Week in South Florida last week, and now her opponent Steve Bovo joins hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney.

Bovo is a former state representative and has been a county commissioner for the past nine years, representing Hialeah and the Northwest part of Miami-Dade County.

