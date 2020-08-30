This Week in South Florida: Ani Meinhold

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Once again on Monday, Miami-Dade County will allow restaurants to begin the limited indoor service they had to re-close earlier this summer due to rising coronavirus numbers.

It’s no doubt welcomed news for the struggling industry, but with a side of skeptical frustration, the closures were necessary, especially since Broward County’s restaurants have remained open for indoor dining, with COVID-19 rules in place.

Ani Meinhold runs Phuc Yea, a Vietnamese-Cajun restaurant in Miami, and has been one of the most vocal owners advocating for responsible openings.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.