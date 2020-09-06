This Week in South Florida: Dale Holness

There has been some positive news recently regarding COVID-19 in Broward County, as the positivity rate from testing has consistently been below five percent.

Before the county can move into Phase 2 reopening, that rate needs to hold for 14 days.

The Labor Day holiday weekend poses a concern for those managing the pandemic.

