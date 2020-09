PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Significant changes were made by the Miami-Dade Schools following a disastrous start to its virtual learning plan.

At a marathon meeting last week, the school board took back control of spending for big educational needs. It also ordered Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to fix a long list of problems.

The superintendent joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.