PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When she ran for congress two years ago, Donna Shalala told voters that if elected, she would be ready to go on day one.

Boy was she.

Two years later, Shalala has an incumbent’s record to run on as she faces a re-match with the same Republican opponent in an election year dominated by the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

