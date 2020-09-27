This Week in South Florida: Dan Gelber

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis surprised nearly everyone in the state last Friday when he announced that the state would move into Phase 3 of its reopening.

The move by DeSantis lifted most of the restrictions to fight COVID-19.

The governor’s decision was almost immediately called into question by Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach.

He called it “political decision” that follows President Trump’s example, and he wrote a strong letter to DeSantis asking him to clarify and basically justify his order.

