This Week in South Florida: Robert Runcie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School children in South Florida haven’t been in their classrooms since March.

Now there is a concentrated effort to get them back into school, even if their parents don’t agree.

It’s a big, complicated puzzle that school board members, teachers and parents have been trying to solve for months.

Leading the effort in Broward County is Superintendent Robert Runcie.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to chat about the ongoing situation.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.