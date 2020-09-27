This Week in South Florida: Maria Elvira Salazar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla – Two years ago, there was a fierce political battle for the seat in Congress that was being vacated by Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

The outgoing congresswoman had held her seat for 30 years.

The winner in 2018 was former University of Miami President Donna Shalala, a democrat.

She defeated Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar by 15,000 votes.

Salazar is running again in November.

She is a veteran broadcast journalist based in South Florida, with stints at Telemundo, Univision and CNN Español. She also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss the upcoming election and her plans if voted into office.

