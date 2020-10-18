This Week in South Florida: Glenn Burhans and Sean Shaw

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A ballot question for the upcoming election could fundamentally change the way voters choose candidates for the general election.

Amendment 3 asks voters to open primaries to all voters, including those with no party affiliation.

To choose candidates for state legislature, governor and cabinet. The two top vote-getters, regardless of party, would advance to the general election ballot.

There are strong arguments for and against Amendment 3, and they were discussed on This Week in South Florida.

Glenn Burhans is an attorney from Tallahasee and the chair of the All Voters Vote initiative that put Amendment 3 on the ballot.

Attorney Sean Shaw is a former state representative, the founder of People over Profits and he is against the so-called ‘jungle primaries.’

They joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.