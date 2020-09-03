Broward County mayor owes nearly $20,000 in property taxes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dale Holness, who has served as Broward County mayor for about 10 months, is facing scrutiny over his $19,343.98 debt to the county in property taxes. Some of it goes back to 2018.

According to Broward County Property Appraiser’s records, most of Holness debt includes more than $11,000 in taxes for his home at 1660 SW 38 Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.

Holness, 63, a licensed real estate broker with All Broward Realty, denied getting any special treatment for the delay and said he is among many who owe property taxes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t have to take care of my finances and take care of my children like anyone else,” said Holness, a former vice mayor for Broward County and Lauderhill.

Holness also owns six other properties in Lauderhill at 2611 NW 56 Ave., #A529; 4211 NW 19 St., #191; 5327 NW 27 St., #D4; 2630 NW 52 Ave., #11C; 5311 NW 27 St., #5C; and 2800 NW 56 Ave., #E-406.

Records show he owes taxes on five of these properties.

Holness owes about $1,495 in taxes for the property at 4221 NW 19 St.; about $1,740 for the property at 5327 NW 27 St.; about $1650 for the property at 2630 NW 52 Ave; about $1650 for the property at 5311 NW 27 St., and about $1,545 for the property at 2800 NW 56 Ave.

“I need to prioritize and take care of my family as best I can,” Holness said. “I will pay those taxes as my budget allows.”

MORE ON BROWARD