White substance on Fort Lauderdale Beach could be hazardous to pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials are investigating a white substance that washed up on Fort Lauderdale Beach and could be dangerous for pets.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received a report about the substance between Lifeguard Towers 1 and 10.

Fire department and Coast Guard officials were on scene Thursday morning at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A, and while they are trying to confirm what the substance is, there’s a belief that it is palm oil.

“Palm oil is non-toxic to humans, however, can be lethal to dogs. We are working with U.S. Coast Guard Southeast to clean the beach, confirm the substance, and investigate the source,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue posted on social media. “Please exercise caution while in the area, especially with your pets.”

#HappeningNow A white substance washed up on #FortLauderdale beach between lifeguard Shacks 1-10. @USCG Sector Miami, local fire rescue & lifeguards are working to clean the beach, determine what the substance is, & investigate the source. Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/IQMp5OTmYi — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 3, 2020

ATTENTION FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH We received a report of a substance that has washed up on the beach between Lifeguard... Posted by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.