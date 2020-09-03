90ºF

Local News

White substance on Fort Lauderdale Beach could be hazardous to pets

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials are investigating a white substance that washed up on Fort Lauderdale Beach and could be dangerous for pets.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received a report about the substance between Lifeguard Towers 1 and 10.

Fire department and Coast Guard officials were on scene Thursday morning at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A, and while they are trying to confirm what the substance is, there’s a belief that it is palm oil.

“Palm oil is non-toxic to humans, however, can be lethal to dogs. We are working with U.S. Coast Guard Southeast to clean the beach, confirm the substance, and investigate the source,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue posted on social media. “Please exercise caution while in the area, especially with your pets.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

