PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Rising cases of COVID-19 have led to new rollbacks in Broward County.

Broward is taking a much different approach than Miami-Dade County, which has closed restaurant dining rooms and other public spaces.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness joined Local 10′s Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to explain why he’s kept things different in his county from the changes that have been made in Miami-Dade.