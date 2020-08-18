August 2020 Primary: Broward County School Board, District 9

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A total of five people are running for the Broward County School Board's at-large seat in District 9.

Debbie Hixon, Jeff Holness, Joyce Bryan, Narnike Grant and Jimmy Witherspoon appear on the Broward County ballot.

Hixon has over three decades of experience teaching in Broward County. Her husband, Chris Hixon, was the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was killed in the mass shooting at the Parkland school in February of 2018.

Holness has been working in education for more than 20 years, first working as a social studies teacher in Broward County before becoming an owner of an educating franchise specializing in math and reading.

Bryan, a former mayor of the City of Margate, has worked as a substitute teacher in Broward since 2007.

Grant, who has worked as a substitute teacher, is a mother of five and the president of the Heron Heights Elementary PTA.

Witherspoon has spent nearly two decades with Broward County Public Schools, currently at Dillard High working as a counselor. Witherspoon is also the pastor of a Fort Lauderdale church.

The winner of the race will replace Robin Bartleman, who is not seeking reelection because she is instead running for a Florida House seat.