MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Miami-Dade County are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Primary Election.

Some of the biggest races Miami-Dade residents will be casting their votes for include county mayor and Miami-Dade state attorney. Voters will also be selecting their choices for four School Board seats and seven commission seats.

Below is a list of all of the race results for Miami-Dade County: