South Florida August 2020 Primary: Broward County races

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in Broward County are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Primary Election.

The race for Broward County sheriff will be one of the most watched this election as current Sheriff Gregory Tony and former Sheriff Scott Israel hope to take the spot for top cop in the county.

Broward residents will also be casting their votes for Broward state attorney and supervisor of elections, among others.

Below is a list of all of the race results for Broward County: