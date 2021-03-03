Police track down Pennsylvania man who brutally assaulted Miami Beach hotel manager

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A violent assault at a Miami Beach hotel has led to a Pennsylvania man’s arrest.

According to Miami Beach Police, the manager of the Rivera Hotel on South Beach was in a back room when a man, who had his head covered with a towel, barged in.

The suspect, identified as Tehrron Greene, punched the manager and slammed him against the wall before continuing the relentless beating. The incident was captured on the hotel’s security cameras on Feb. 12.

Police said Greene was visiting South Florida with two others who had checked into the hotel.

Detectives had been searching for him ever since. Police said good detective work, and some clues on a Facebook page of a hotel guest, led them to Greene, who had already returned to Pennsylvania.

(Watch the surveillance camera video)

According to Miami Beach police, detectives on the case scoured through more than 2,000 photos on the public page of a hotel guest before finding what ultimately would be a picture of their suspect.

Ad

“The victim deserved it,” police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said of the search efforts.

Greene initially refused to speak to detectives, who also reached out to his mother, according to Rodriguez.

Greene eventually called police and reportedly confessed to the beating. He is expected to be extradited back to Miami-Dade County.