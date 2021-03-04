Payless taking ‘step’ forward again with new footprint in North Miami

First brick and mortar Payless store set to open in North Miami, following closing US stores in 2020.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – After closing all of its stores across the country, Payless is starting fresh next week with a new flagship in North Miami.

In January 2020, the shoe giant closed the last of its brick and mortar stores in the United States due to bankruptcy, and launched an online-only platform.

On Monday, March 8, the 60-year-old footwear retailer will open its only U.S. store at 850 N.E. 125 Street in North Miami.

Payless says it has reimagined how customers can find their perfect fit, and touts the new store will have interactive touchscreens and first-of-its-kind augmented reality foot measurement charts. All will include prompts with English and Spanish search options.

The budget retailer says it plans to open 300 to 500 stores across the U.S. over the next five years. More than 400 stores in Latin and Central America were not affected by the bankruptcy.