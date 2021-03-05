15-year-old threatens shooting at middle school during virtual class, dances on video camera, BSO says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday after threatening a shooting at a Broward County middle school.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit (TMU) said the teen entered a virtual classroom at Pompano Beach Middle School around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday and told the teacher and students, “You guys better hide. I’m gonna shoot it up.”

The teen then turned on his video camera and began dancing.

The school was placed on a Code Red lockdown. While BSO’s crime center monitored cameras on campus, deputies searched the campus and determined that there was no actual threat.

An investigation led to the teen, who is a student at another school in Broward County. Investigators did not release the name of the school.

The juvenile is facing charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.