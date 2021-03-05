Students, staff evacuated from Oakland Park school after partial roof collapse

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Students and staff members were evacuated from James S. Rickards Middle School Friday morning after the roof partially collapsed in the media center.

Oakland Park spokeswoman Shannon Vezina confirmed that there was a water leak at the school at 6000 NE Ninth Ave. that resulted in the partial roof collapse.

A representative from Broward County Public Schools later confirmed that students and staff members were evacuated to Northeast High School.

Parents may pick up their children from that school if they wish.

The representative confirmed that no one was inside the media center when the incident occurred.

No other details were immediately released.