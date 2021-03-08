Payless ‘steps’ back from bankruptcy with new flagship store in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Payless is taking ‘steps’ to open brick and mortar stores across the country. The first opened Monday in North Miami.

“Back in the day, the old Payless, it was stack em’ high, let em fly,” said Jared Margolis, CEO Payless Worldwide.

For more than 60 years, Payless stores provided affordable footwear for families.

“We want to take care of the mom, because at the end of the day, she’s the boss,” said Margolis.

Librada Modesto, a customer at the store, said putting shoes on a growing 16-year-old isn’t cheap. She drove over from Overtown to be one of the first to experience the new 4,000 square-foot space, near 125 street in North Miami.

“I’m very excited they’re back,” said Modesto.

Payless closed all of its 2,000 North American stores in 2019, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company emerged from bankruptcy in January 2020 and launched an e-commerce site.

The new CEO for the shoe company is hopeful that the new store concept and affordable goods will attract customers to the stores once again.

“I’m very optimistic about the future, but we’re going to take our time building it, and we’re going to create the right formula, that’s going to be a winning formula,” said Margolis.

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning is considering a partnership with the company.

“Not only is Payless back, but it’s coming back better. I’m very pleased to see that,” said Mourning.

There are plans to open 300 to 500 more stores across the country. The company is establishing its headquarters near the new store in North Miami.