Teen held on no bond after fatal rampage in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge ordered Monday that a teenager be held without bond two days after he was accused of going on a fatal rampage in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Ruben Warren Williams, 19, is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say he opened fire inside a home on SW 294th Street on Saturday morning, killing his cousin and injuring his grandfather and aunt.

Records show that Williams was out on probation when the triple-shooting took place, stemming from an arrest last year when he was accused of running from police.

Investigators say Williams became upset after his grandfather confronted him about possible drug use.

His grandfather and his aunt both jumped out of a second-story window to get away. The grandfather ran to a neighboring home for help with two broken ankles.

“Around 11 something, we heard this really loud pound on the door. My husband’s like, ‘What is that?’” neighbor Lisa Pelaez recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve been shot. My grandson shot me. He’s shooting everybody.’”

Investigators say Williams then went on to shoot and kill his cousin, 27-year-old Carlton Tillman, before later opening fire at another man in the home who tried to shoot back, after locking themselves in a room with four kids.

It didn’t end there. Police say Williams then shot a neighbor’s dog, and kidnapped a woman, forcing her to drive him around at gunpoint.

He was arrested later Saturday and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Family members say Williams’ grandfather and aunt are still in the hospital recovering. They had been airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition Saturday.