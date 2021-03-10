Fire erupts at warehouse in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that erupted Wednesday morning at a warehouse in northeast Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 20410 NE 15th Court around 6:20 a.m. as flames were coming from the roof of the building.

Three firefighters were standing on the roof, assessing the situation as other firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from the ground.

There was a large “for rent” sign on the side of the warehouse so it’s unclear whether any business was currently operating out of it.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.