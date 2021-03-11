DeSantis hopeful that all Floridians will be able to receive vaccine by sometime in April

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance at a vaccination site in Lake City Thursday morning, where he announced that he is hoping that all Floridians will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by sometime in April.

Starting Monday, the state is lowering its age requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations to 60 and older. The current age restriction is 65 and older.

All PreK-12 school employees over 18 are also eligible to receive the vaccine at state-run sites, as are law enforcement and firefighters over 50. For more information on who is eligible for shots in the state, click here.

DeSantis said Thursday that he expects to lower the age requirement to 55 and up in the near future before opening up vaccinations to the general population.

“If the supply flood gates really open, we could be in a position sometime in April where it’s just available and people can get it,” the governor said.

Ad

DeSantis said the state did not receive any supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and expects to receive more supply of it in two weeks.

He said production of that vaccine is expected to ramp up.