Mother, son injured in Florida City shooting

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A mother and son were injured Thursday in a shooting in Florida City.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Northwest Third Terrace.

Florida City police confirmed that a woman was shot three times in the shoulder and a man was struck once in the back.

Both were alert and speaking while being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A woman told Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney that the victims were her mother, who is in her 50s, and her 30-year-old brother.

She said she has no idea who shot them or why.

According to the woman, her mother is expected to be OK and her brother is undergoing surgery.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.