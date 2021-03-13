18-year-old arrested for having sex with 13-year-old he met on Instagram, according to Margate police

MARGATE, Fla. – A search for two Margate girls reported missing ended up with an 18-year-old from West Palm Beach arrested after police said he had sex with the 13-year-old girl in his car.

(Warning: Story may contain elements that some readers may find disturbing.)

A Margate police officer reported that on Tuesday around 3 a.m. he saw a black Audi parked in the back of Coral Gate Park. When he walked up to the vehicle, he reported that a man, now identified as Judley Joseph, was sitting in the driver’s seat with the 13-year-old girl who was half naked. Another man was in the backseat of the car with a 12-year-old girl.

The 13-year-old told police that she and her foster sister met Joseph and the other man on Instagram a few weeks before, and that the two men came to Margate to “smoke weed” with them at the park. The girl said they drove to Calypso Cove, located at Royal Palm Boulevard, but saw a marked patrol car, so they went to another location. She said that Joseph had sex with her, that he wore a condom, and disposed of the used condom by throwing it out the window. He then drove the girls home.

Police said Joseph admitted to having sex with the girl on a previous occasion and shared details. He told them on Tuesday night, the two did not have sex because they were interrupted by the officer.

Joseph was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 with bond set at $20,000 for each count. The judge also stated that the defendant was no to have contact with the victim.

According to Broward County court records, Joseph posted bond and was released from the Broward County jail on Thursday.