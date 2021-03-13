Broward County school employees can now get COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools employees, no matter how old they are, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the school district.

Through the district’s ongoing partnership with the Florida Department of Health employees will have several choices of locations throughout Broward County to get a shot.

Appointments can be made beginning Monday, according to a release by the district, and will be distributed from Tuesday, March 16 through Friday, March 19.

Earlier in March, there was an age restriction in which school employees could get the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, those eligible can call (866) 201-6313.