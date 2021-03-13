Family displaced after house fire in Cooper City

Flames erupted in the garage of a Cooper City home.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A family has been forced from their home following a large house fire in Cooper City.

It happened Saturday morning near Southwest 87th Avenue and Pine Island Road.

Fire crews were met with heavy smoke and flames as the blaze spread from the home’s garage to a nearby vehicle.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Officials said the cause may have been due to a faulty dryer.

No injuries were reported. The family will be staying with relatives.