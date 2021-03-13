Woman with warrants in Broward arrested after series of violent incidents in Florida Keys

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman, who Monroe County Sheriff’s Office discovered had outstanding warrants in Broward County for prostitution, drugs and trespassing, was arrested Friday night after a series of violent incidents.

According to deputies, Ashley Marie Tweed attacked a neighbor, threw rocks and kicked deputies, and smashed her head until it split open in a patrol car.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said they were called to a scene on Geranium Drive at 10:25 p.m. of reports of a suspicious person who attacked someone. The man who called sheriff’s deputies said he saw a blonde woman lying in the street and when he went to check on her, she slapped a drink out of his hand and hit him.

The woman, later identified as Tweed, then fled, but was found by the man nearby.

The caller reported that when he located her the second time, she was naked and banging on a parked car.

Tweed ended up on Bittersweet Avenue where deputies found her in the street. She then ran away from them and back to Geranium Drive, where she hid underneath a truck. When deputies finally coaxed her out from under the truck, she threw rocks and ran toward a house. One of the deputies fired a Taser, but it had no effect, according to their report. Another deputy fired a Taser striking her as she ran upstairs and into the residence.

It was there that deputies found her in a bathroom, where she resisted arrest by kicking deputies as they tried to remove her from the house.

Once inside the patrol car, as crews were working on removing Taser barbs, she began smashing head against the divider, which the report said, caused her head to split open. She was taken out of the car so paramedics could attend to her bleeding head. She continued to try to get away by kicking anyone that came near her, they said.

Tweed received more than 10 staples to her head after being transported to Lower Keys Medical Center. She was eventually cleared by medical staff at the hospital and taken to jail.

Tweed faces charges of two counts of a battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, two counts of resisting arrest without violence and battery.

Her warrants out of Broward County are for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and prostitution.