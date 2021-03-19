Mother located after a missing girl was found alone in Lauderdale Lakes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A little girl in Lauderdale Lakes has been reunited with her grandmother and mother, Friday evening, after being discovered wandering an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes earlier in the day.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the parents or guardian of the little girl after she had been spotted in the Somerset apartments just before 10 a.m. in Lauderdale Lakes.

At around 6 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office came in contact with the girl’s mother.

Fortunately, Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies had found her in good spirits this morning and in good health. She was soon brought over to the BSO headquarters as they spent the afternoon searching for her parents’ or guardian’s whereabouts.