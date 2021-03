NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-95 around 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a silver Hyundai sedan was traveling north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 125th St. when the driver struck a man who was walking from east to west across the highway.

The man died at the scene.

All lanes were blocked creating a traffic backup on the interstate.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.