Fire erupts at Planet RV in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police officers and firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire Monday morning.

The fire erupted shortly before 6 a.m. at the Planet RV at 3030 Burris Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene as heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Numerous recreational vehicles could be seen parked outside the business, but it did not appear that any had caught fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

