Miami mayor sees promise in traffic-reducing tunnels from Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Francis Suarez visited Las Vegas to tour tunnels

Miami
Business
Elon Musk

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference Monday to discuss his tour last week of Las Vegas tunnels created by billionaire Elon Musk’s The Boring Company.

Suarez has been speaking with the infrastructure and tunnel construction services company about the possibility of bringing their technology to Miami in an effort to ease traffic woes.

He expressed further optimism Monday about the potential of bringing the underground project to Miami.

Fort Lauderdale is also exploring the idea.

