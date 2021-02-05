Miami mayor chats with Elon Musk about underground freeway idea

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has spoken with Elon Musk about a proposal from the tech titan’s Boring Company to build an underground freeway to help solve the city’s traffic woes.

Suarez says the two talked about the Brickell Tunnel Project, which was priced at $1 billion. Musk, according to the mayor, feels it can get done for as little as $30 million in about six months.

“I think we have a unique opportunity to create a signature project, not just for Miami, but for the world,” Suarez said. “That will bring people from around the world to Miami to see this solution and allow it to scale to more transportation solutions throughout the city and throughout the world.”

Suarez says he will discuss the project with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, adding that he’s looking forward to seeing the Boring Company’s concept in Las Vegas.