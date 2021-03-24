Man causes ruckus at Miami International Airport, falsely claims he’s correctional officer, police say

Brion Howard was denied boarding with American Airlines at Miami International Airport after causing a disturbance and claiming he was a correctional officer.

MIAMI, Fla. – A New York City man was arrested at Miami International Airport after police said he “battered” an American Airlines gate agent and was told to leave the terminal, but refused and fled. He also falsely claimed he was a correctional officer, according to a police report.

Miami-Dade Police reported that Brion Howard, 29, arrived at MIA on Tuesday for an American Airlines flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. For an unknown reason, he became irate with a gate agent.

A witness saw the incident and contacted police. Personnel at the gate told Howard police were being called and, according to the report, he took off. He was eventually located and was told he would not be able to board his flight and that he needed to immediately leave the secure side of the airport. Police said he became belligerent and also told police that he was a correctional officer in New York.

He then refused to leave the area until he said he received a refund for his ticket. Personnel told him he would have to deal with the airline outside of the secure side of the terminal on the refund issue.

After exiting the secure side of the airport, Howard insisted on going back in and police advised him that he was not able to reenter. Howard told police he did not “give a f---” and attempted to go around the officers to enter the checkpoint exit.

As an officer followed him, Howard turned and threatened the officer by telling him “take off that f----- badge and I will beat your a--,” according to the report.

As another officer tried to arrest him, Howard fled and ran up the stairs to a third-floor level. He was eventually tackled and handcuffed.

After his arrest, he told police that his father was a correctional officer. The arrest report said that a badge he had showed “officer’s son.”

Howard was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges assaulting a police officer and falsely impersonating an officer.