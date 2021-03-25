Calmer evening along South Beach as officials prepare for another weekend surge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Things have been calmer in Miami Beach in recent nights following a string of violent evenings during springs break.

The Clevelander hotel and bar was back open Wednesday after shutting its doors several days ago over safety concerns and the wave of violence seen in recent weeks.

New video obtained by Local 10 News showed what appears to be a man opening fire into a group of people outside a liquor store on 6th Street and Collins Avenue.

The violent scene was recorded Monday, March 15 when police said the man who was shot was found dead a few miles north on Pine Tree Drive and 24th street.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Additional new video of a different case showed Miami Beach police take down of an accused rapist Saturday night.

Detectives confirmed to Local 10 News that the video does indeed show 21-year-old Evorie Collier.

He and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor were in town from North Carolina for Spring Break and are now charged with drugging, raping and robbing 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, who was found dead in her room at the Albion Hotel last week.

Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel on 9th Street and Collins Avenue said he was following the crowd, dispersed from Ocean Drive, just before the arrest.

His hotel’s surveillance cameras recording the capture as he also recorded on his cell phone.

A community meeting took place on Wednesday with activists, clergy and police addressing the importance of the entertainment district’s 8 p.m. curfew going into effect again Thursday and every weekend through mid-April.

