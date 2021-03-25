Man in custody after possible chase in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A man was placed into handcuffs Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade after what appeared to be the end of a police chase.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 157th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. as a man was placed into handcuffs and seated on the sidewalk.

He appeared to have an injury to his forehead and was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Miami-Dade police confirmed they were investigating a shooting in the area of Hammocks Boulevard and Southwest 104th Street. Sources told Local 10 News that the shooting was related to this arrest.

No other details were immediately confirmed by authorities.