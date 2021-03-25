Police still searching for information on deadly double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly double shooting.

It happened last month in the area of Northwest 76th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan circling the area before bullets went flying at an apartment complex.

Police said they recovered over 70 shell casings.

Abdul Gaskin Jr. and Antwon Jefferson were shot and killed that day.

Police said there was a large crowd in the area, but nobody has come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.