Man on probation forcibly kissed elderly Miami Beach woman, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Marvin Miguel Bravo, the man accused of attacking a 78-year-old woman in her Miami Beach apartment building last weekend, appeared in court Friday morning.

The woman said he attacked her after getting off the elevator, claiming he noticed her on a county bus earlier Saturday and followed her home.

It happened at the Freedoms House apartments near 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

Investigators say the 28-year-old Doral man grabbed the victim’s arms, pinned her against the wall, forcibly removed her mask and began to kiss her as she tried to fight him off.

According to an arrest report, neighbors in the building heard the victim yell and left their apartments. Investigators say Bravo at that point let her go and “casually walked toward the emergency exit.”

Detectives circulated surveillance images of the suspect earlier in the week in attempts of locating him.

Police found Bravo on Thursday morning along the 1600 block of Bay Road and, with the help of a K9, apprehended him after he tried to run away.

Bravo, who was on probation, faces multiple charges, including burglary with assault or battery. He is being held without bond and has another court appearance set for Monday.