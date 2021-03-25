Arrest made in Miami Beach elderly woman attack

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody in connection to the attack of an elderly woman over the weekend inside her Miami Beach apartment building.

Miami Beach police said Thursday morning that the suspect was found along the 1600 block of Bay Road.

“He initially fled from officers but with the help of K9 was ultimately apprehended,” the department said in a tweet.

His name has not yet been released.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance images of a suspect who was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 34, standing between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10 and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds.

Investigators say that on Saturday night, the man grabbed the victim’s arms, pinned her against the wall, forcibly removed her mask and began to kiss her as she tried to fight him off. It happened in her apartment building near 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

“This is a very dangerous man. This is a man that we need to locate. This is a man that we need to take off the streets,” Officer Ernesto Rodriguez of the Miami Beach Police Department said.