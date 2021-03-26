Officers search for suspect in Miami-Dade detectives’ ongoing probe

These screengrabs from a video provided to Local 10 News by Robert Diaz show police officers searching for a suspect on Thursday in Pinecrest.

PINECREST, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a suspect related to an ongoing investigation on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Pinecrest residents reported heavily armed officers were walking from house to house during the search.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, detectives were following the suspect on the Palmetto Expressway.

“The subject vehicle rammed the MDPD vehicle,” Cowart wrote in a statement. “The MDPD officers attempted to continue to follow the subject vehicle. The driver of the subject vehicle fled from police.”

Cowart said the detectives lost visual contact with the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Southwest 104th Street and 74th Avenue and later found the empty vehicle at Southwest 104 Street and 69th Avenue.

“It appeared the subject vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash,” Cowart said. “A perimeter was immediately established assisted by MDPD Aviation.”

As of 7 p.m., Cowart said the officers had not made an arrest in the case.

