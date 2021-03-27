Drivers experience delays in both directions of MacArthur Causeway due to closure, crash

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – MacArthur Causeway traffic delays started late Friday night and continued on Saturday morning.

There were delays on the eastbound lanes after officers closed started to limit access to South Beach at 10 p.m. Officers only allowed residents, workers, and hotel guests.

There was also a crash in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway near Palm Island. The crash involved two vehicles, and a family at a bus stop. A pregnant woman, two toddlers, and their father were at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The crash prompted officers to close all westbound lanes and ask drivers to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway to get from Miami Beach to Miami instead.

Officers enforced the early curfew on Friday night in South Beach's entertainment district without incident.

Miami Beach police officers cleared out the crowds on Ocean Drive to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew on Friday without incident. There was an unrelated arrest and officers seized a gun.

The curfew applies to the entertainment district on Ocean Drive, and on Washington and Collins Avenue, between Fifth and 16th Streets. Mayor Dan Gelber said the area needs to be shut down at night.

“We are going to continue to do that until it’s pretty clear we don’t have to,” Gelber said, adding there are other places in the city to go to.

