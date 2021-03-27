SWAT team called to duplex in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE – At least 3 SWAT vehicles and a heavy police presence were on the scene early Saturday morning for what police said began as a domestic-related incident.

Two SWAT armored trucks and what appeared to be an armored tractor sat in the middle of Dixie Highway near Northeast 143rd Street overnight. When Local 10 News crews arrived around 5 a.m., SWAT was leaving the scene.

Throughout the morning Saturday, there was still plenty of police presence and a Miami-Dade County police mobile command unit was brought in as officers focused their attention on a two-story duplex. Crime scene detectives were seen walking in and out of the unit.

According to police, some sort of domestic dispute led a man to barricade himself inside the home at the location on the border of North Miami and unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Despite SWAT being called, officers said they were not aware of any injuries.

Several marked police cars are blocked off the street at Northeast 143rd Street and Dixie Highway, however traffic at busy Dixie Highway was not affected.

Local 10 News spoke to a driver who was passing through the area and pulled over when he spotted police.

The man, who did want to be identified, says he heard police calling over a loudspeaker for two people to come out.

“The officer or detective, whoever, came on the loudspeaker and called out a male name and a female and said ‘Oh, we just want to make sure you guys are ok. Can you please come out? Turn on a light if you can hear us. We know you’re inside, just come out and let us know that you’re safe.’ "

He said police continued to use the bullhorn for about 10 to 15 minutes before eventually backing down.

Initial reports indicated that there was a shooting at the scene, but so far police have not been willing to confirm that information.