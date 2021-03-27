Video shows woman’s ‘Kwik Stop’ tire shop nightmare in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman recorded as a Kwik Stop Rims & Tires employee vandalized her car, as another man threatened her on Friday in Broward County.

Stearlia Dormeus had a receipt from the store at 3091 NW 19th St., in Fort Lauderdale. She said she was trying to return a used tire she purchased on Thursday when they attacked her and her car.

“Bust the window! Hurry up! Go back,” a man who was wearing a red T-shirt told another who worked there. The man then turned to Dormeus and said, “You give me the money! Yes or no?”

A video shows a man used a hammer to damage a woman's car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (Courtesy of Stearlia Dormeus)

“Hey! You better get away from me,” Dormeus said.

She said her nightmare started with a flat tire on Thursday. She went to the shop to buy a used tire. Her father was able to fix her original tire, and she returned on Friday with a receipt in hand for a refund. The store has signs warning there are no refunds or exchanges.

“I came back and they gave me the wrong tire, so I said, ‘Can I get my money back?’ And he said, ‘No!’”

That’s when she said the gunman threatened to damage her car if she didn’t give him the tire she purchased, or more money. Dormeus said she was scared.

“He said, ‘You are going to take my tire out of your car, or I am going to break your window. I am the boss!’”

A video shows this man threatening a woman on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (Courtesy of Stearlia Dormeus)

Dormeus said she watched helplessly as a man used a hammer to crack her front windshield. A Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer filed an incident report, but there were no arrests made.

Despite watching the video on Friday afternoon, the man who was still wearing the red T-shirt denied the incident happened.

“That’s me? What do you mean? I don’t know what you are talking about, Sir,” the man said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has yet to release a statement explaining why no one was arrested.

Dormeus shared the video and said everyone should know what happened to her, so they don’t make the same mistake she made when she walked in there thinking they were there to help.