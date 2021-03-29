How to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine sites

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health needs volunteers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to help with the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

MIAMI-DADE

FDOH in Miami-Dade needs public ambassadors. The shifts needed are from Monday to Friday. Some shifts are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call center representatives work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday

The duties of a call center representative include using software, databases, and scripts to provide information on community resources related to COVID-19. FDOH needs people who speak English, Spanish, and Creole.

People who are interested need to fill out the application and a personal reference questionnaire and e-mail it to MiamiDade@FLHealth.gov.

BROWARD

FDOH is also looking for medical and public health professionals who want to volunteer through the Medical Reserve Corps, which screens, trains, and organizes the volunteers.

Dr. Warren Sturman of the Broward Medical Reserve Corps said there is a dire need for volunteers with and without medical training.

FDOH is asking those who are interested in volunteering to fill out this form online. For more information about the program, visit this page.

ANY COUNTY IN FLORIDA

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has a form online for anyone who is interested in volunteering in Broward or Miami-Dade counties.