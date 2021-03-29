Sawgrass Mills restaurant ordered shut for the second time

Villagio at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Villagio in the Sawgrass Mills Mall was ordered shut last week for the second time due to a roach issue. However, Jerk Machine in Lauderhill takes the cake.

Last week, Jerk Machine was ordered shut for the fifth time since 2019.

Jerk Machine is already operating on a suspended license.

They have been fined, but the violations continue.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ask why they haven’t been ordered shut permanently.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***AMARE RESTAURANT

1 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/25/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 11 roaches on the floor in the kitchen area under the refrigerator next to the cook line. Also approximately 2 more live roaches in the dry storage area inside the kitchen under a box of potatoes.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches on the floor in the kitchen area by the cook line next to the refrigerator.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Raw clams stored above sauces inside the cooler by the cook line. Also raw chicken and raw beef stored above vegetables and cooked sausages inside the cooler. Advised, the operator removed the clams, raw chicken and raw beef.”

***VILLAGIO RESTAURANT

SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

1760 SAWGRASS MILLS CIRCLE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 3/26/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/4/19

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach under prep table in salad station in kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 roaches crawling underneath salad make table and sautéed make table in kitchen. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sun dried tomatoes at 57°F, feta cheese 56°F in salad station, quinoa at 52°F. Per operator stored since 1 pm. Operator removed and stored in walk-in to cool. **Repeat Violation**.”

***JERK MACHINE

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 3/22/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/13/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/14/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/26/21

“Operating on a suspended license, not in compliance with Final Order.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 4 rodent droppings underneath food prep table in kitchen, 2 rodent droppings on cook line next to 10 burner royal stove and approximately 20 droppings between chest freezers in dry storage area located separately from kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects in kitchen between wall and prep table, landing on box containing peppers. 4 live flying insects on cook line next to Electric breaker box. **Repeat Violation*.”

“Food contaminated by flying insects.”

“Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area. -Observed chef eating in kitchen.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. -Observed dishwasher washing utensils without sanitization.”

“Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. -Observed chef wash his hands in 3 compartment sink. -Observed Chef began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Chef went outside and continue to prepared foods without washing his hands.”

***JENARITOS RESTAURANT

285 NE 44TH STREET

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 3/23/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Cheese stored in customer takeout cooler.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Employee cleaned machine.”

“Stored food not covered. Cheese, ham, tortillas stored uncovered in RIC next to hand wash sink.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee did not employ sanitizer step after washing ice scoop. Advised employee dishes will need to be sanitized before use. Employee setup 3 compartment sink with sanitizer and sanitized dishes.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Gray water backing up on to kitchen floor from sink next to cook line . Operator tuned off water at sink to prevent further use. Operator tracked gray water through kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. tamales (51°F - Cooling). Operator states tamales were cooling overnight and that they placed them in the walk in cooler in the morning.”

***CRAFTY CRAB

2861 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/22/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 4 droppings on floor under cardboard soda boxes next to ice machine. 6 droppings on floor under dish machine, Droppings removed and floor areas cleaned in back kitchen.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Chlorine 0ppm. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. eggs (115-147°F - Hot Holding) in soup warmer. Eggs over stacked above water / hot holding line. Eggs in unit less than 1 hour per Manager and eggs submerged to reheat above 165F.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”