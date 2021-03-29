Woman taken into custody in Miami for involvement in Dallas, Texas, murder

Charles Beltran, left, is still at large, and wanted in connection for the murder of Marisela Botello, center, in Dallas, Texas. Nina T. Marano is being held in Miami-Dade County after being arrested Thursday for her role in the murder, according to police.

MIAMI, Fla. – A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Miami in connection with the disappearance of a Seattle, Wash., woman who went missing in Dallas, Texas, in October of 2020 and whose remains were found Thursday.

Nina Tamar Marano, also known as Nina Beltran and Nina T. Oliver, was taken into custody on Thursday, a day after Dallas County Sheriff’s office were called to investigate human remains found in a wooded area near Wilmer, Texas. On Thursday, the remains were identified as Marisela Botello, who has been missing since Oct. 5, 2020.

Botello, 23, who was visiting Dallas from Seattle, was last seen in the early hours of Oct. 5, after leaving a nightclub in Deep Ellum, a neighborhood in Dallas. Video footage showed Botello with another suspect, Charles Beltran, 31, who is still at large. Police said Botello had arrived in Dallas to visit an ex-boyfriend who said that she took a Lyft ride from his apartment to an unknown location late in the evening of Oct. 4 and that was the last time he saw her.

Ad

Also wanted for murder in Botello’s death is Lisa Dykes, 57, (also known as Lisa Beltran).

Details have not been released on how Marano is connected to the woman’s death, although Dallas investigators have said that Marano was at Dykes’ and Baltran’s residence where Botello’s blood was found in carpet. Cell phone records showed Marano at the residence on the last day that Botello was known to be alive. Phone records also showed that Marano and Dykes traveled to a densely wooded area south of Dallas on the night of Oct. 5.

Marano is facing a capital murder charge and bond has been set at $500,000 according to an arrest affidavit.